Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 974 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.3 %

BMY stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.78. 15,600,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,968,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69, a PEG ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.