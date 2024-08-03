Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 974 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.3 %
BMY stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.78. 15,600,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,968,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69, a PEG ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.41.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.79.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.
