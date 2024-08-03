Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Trims Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $70.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.46.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

