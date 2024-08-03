Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Trims Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 47.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,305 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $684,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.43 on Friday. 3,356,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,024. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

