SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Announces Earnings Results

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $470.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE SXC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,476. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $825.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.09. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SXC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, CTO John F. Quanci sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $48,356.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

