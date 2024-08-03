Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Susquehanna

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

NOVA has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NOVA

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NOVA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.99. 9,154,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,315,148. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.27. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger 48,413 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.