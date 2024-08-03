Swedbank AB Acquires Shares of 250,000 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,470,000. Swedbank AB owned about 0.32% of Pinnacle Financial Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 473.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 97,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,339,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 93,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 655,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,262,000 after buying an additional 19,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.26. 415,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,203. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.78. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

