Swedbank AB Buys New Stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 381,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,000. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.13% of Americold Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,607,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,120. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

