Swedbank AB Buys New Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Swedbank AB bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 296,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,864,000. Swedbank AB owned 0.16% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,038,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $324,098,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,606,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,850,000 after buying an additional 401,152 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $37,122,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.5 %

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 78.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,635.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,635.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,258.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,850 shares of company stock worth $5,052,084 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Baird R W cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BMRN

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.