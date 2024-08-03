Swedbank AB Invests $4.62 Million in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 99,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,619,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,971 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 8.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,279,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,053,000 after acquiring an additional 583,220 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $133,701,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $148,515,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,315,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,609,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DT. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

Dynatrace Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of DT stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $41.29. 4,088,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,543. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.80. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

