Swedbank AB Invests $6.90 Million in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 170,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,904,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $63,080,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,869,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,252,000. Delta Global Management LP raised its stake in Ally Financial by 3,262.3% in the first quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 1,035,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,051,000 after buying an additional 1,005,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,975,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,032,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.81. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

