Swedbank AB Invests $8.95 Million in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 60,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,950,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $7.77 on Friday, hitting $136.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,542,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,373. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.37. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $153.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

