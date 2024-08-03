Swedbank AB Makes New $27.34 Million Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 380,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,338,000. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.06% of Sempra as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

Sempra Stock Up 0.3 %

Sempra stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $83.68. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.