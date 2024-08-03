Swedbank AB Makes New $28.69 Million Investment in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 170,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,691,000. Swedbank AB owned 0.81% of Enpro at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Enpro by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 482,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after acquiring an additional 159,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,026,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Enpro by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 441,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,125,000 after purchasing an additional 76,684 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Enpro by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 104,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after buying an additional 35,546 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Enpro by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 312,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,795,000 after buying an additional 29,694 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enpro Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $153.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enpro Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.08 and a 12-month high of $176.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,095.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Enpro had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $257.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Enpro’s payout ratio is -857.08%.

Enpro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

