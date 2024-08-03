Swedbank AB Makes New Investment in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Swedbank AB bought a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 124,440 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,143 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDC traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.23. 13,250,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,218,047. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $81.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Summit Insights downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.41.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

