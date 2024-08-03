Swedbank AB Purchases New Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 250,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $115.19 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $119.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.05 and its 200 day moving average is $102.81. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

