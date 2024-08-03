Swedbank AB Takes $23.11 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 367,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE ADM traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $58.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,081,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,835. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

