Swedbank AB Takes $34.26 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,262,000. Swedbank AB owned 0.12% of Tractor Supply at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $252.77 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $290.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81.
Tractor Supply Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.58.
Tractor Supply Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
