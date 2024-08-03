Swedbank AB Takes Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 534,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,928,000. Swedbank AB owned 0.15% of Eversource Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $67.12 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eversource Energy

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.