Swedbank AB Takes Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 345,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,995,000. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.28% of FMC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 827.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.82.

FMC Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,398,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $94.07.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

