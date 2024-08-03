Swiftmerge Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCPU) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPU – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $11.11. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.