Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.51

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.51 and traded as high as $61.50. Swisscom shares last traded at $61.50, with a volume of 1,889 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.52.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 15.03%. Analysts expect that Swisscom AG will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

