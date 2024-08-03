Syscoin (SYS) Market Cap Tops $65.33 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $65.33 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0824 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,708.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $363.27 or 0.00597925 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00037989 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00070414 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Syscoin Profile
Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 792,569,633 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news.
Buying and Selling Syscoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
