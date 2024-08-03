T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

TMUS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $188.76 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $131.47 and a twelve month high of $193.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $30,808,098.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,969,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,960,078,081.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $30,808,098.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,969,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,960,078,081.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,019,788 shares of company stock worth $685,706,726. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,962,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

