T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) PT Raised to $5.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

About T2 Biosystems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T2 Biosystems stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in T2 Biosystems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TTOO Free Report ) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of T2 Biosystems worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.