T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) PT Raised to $5.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
T2 Biosystems Trading Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On T2 Biosystems
About T2 Biosystems
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.
