TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $414.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.39 million. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TAL traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 15,857,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,432. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -839.16 and a beta of 0.01. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TAL shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

