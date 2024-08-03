Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Raised to $39.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TNDM. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.75.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $41.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.28. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 39.52% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 25,382 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 53,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 255.6% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

