TD Cowen Boosts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $110.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $104.70 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.55 and a 200-day moving average of $103.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,337 shares of company stock worth $2,399,797. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

