TD Securities Lowers Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $15.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.19.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LSPD traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.92. 1,766,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,482. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $230.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.08 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $2,819,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,287,000 after buying an additional 72,890 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,297,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,232,000 after buying an additional 627,796 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $25,993,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

