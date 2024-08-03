Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 5,664 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,795 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,871,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,518,000 after purchasing an additional 627,256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3,355.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,598,000 after purchasing an additional 431,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,114,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $192,375.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,543,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $124,341.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $192,375.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,620 shares in the company, valued at $14,543,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FND traded up $3.75 on Friday, hitting $97.89. 4,632,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,808. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.74.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

