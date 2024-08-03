Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 7,900 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $21,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH traded up $9.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,666,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,081. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $143.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.25. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.55, a PEG ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.28). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $5,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $189,980.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,095.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $5,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 459,016 shares of company stock valued at $50,325,396. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

