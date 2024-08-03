Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $16,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SHW traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $347.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,105. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $356.69. The stock has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Jane M. Cronin 9,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.