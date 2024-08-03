Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,991 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in SouthState were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 8,346.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter valued at $1,807,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group increased their price target on SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens increased their price target on SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on SouthState from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.75.

SSB stock traded down $3.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,891. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $101.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average is $80.97.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $425.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. SouthState’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

