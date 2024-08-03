Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $20,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 725.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $426.71.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock traded down $4.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $353.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,820,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,937. The firm has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $370.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.94. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.93 and a 1-year high of $441.46.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.65 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

