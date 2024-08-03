Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $46,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,963,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $611,940.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,207 shares in the company, valued at $16,270,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $46,133.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,963,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,967 shares of company stock worth $3,796,221 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Trading Up 11.7 %

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $6.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,081,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,806. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.94. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.