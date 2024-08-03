Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $12.60 Million Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 375,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,690 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $12,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,792,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,373,000 after acquiring an additional 593,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 1,513.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Option Care Health stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $31.61. 2,323,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,982. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $30.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

