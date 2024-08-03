Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $15.44 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,863 shares of company stock worth $8,837,714 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 3.2 %

CAT stock traded down $10.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $320.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,246,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.24. The company has a market capitalization of $156.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $382.01.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Caterpillar announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

