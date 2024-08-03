Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 79.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Copart in the first quarter worth $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 125.8% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.73. 3,767,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,364,919. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.41. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

