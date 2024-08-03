Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $506,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,597 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $58,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

O stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.32. 8,459,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,528,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.81.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

