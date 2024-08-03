Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.15% of Denali Therapeutics worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $31,682.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,425.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $31,682.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,425.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,146 shares of company stock valued at $710,274. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DNLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.87. 1,478,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,904. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.40. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $28.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. The business’s revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

