Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,500 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 210.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 145.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,214,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SPG stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,478. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $158.50.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.