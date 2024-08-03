Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,990 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.88.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.75. 3,108,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 19,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $4,866,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,578,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 19,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $4,866,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,578,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,174 shares of company stock worth $29,775,644 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

