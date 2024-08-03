Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,600 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,953 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 293.2% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,557 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,338,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,600 shares in the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,353,000 after purchasing an additional 949,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,350,000 after purchasing an additional 716,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

HCP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.67. 2,888,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,844. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $34.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. On average, analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCP. William Blair cut HashiCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $1,197,039.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,553,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,792,089.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 22,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $743,893.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $1,197,039.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,553,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,792,089.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,916 shares of company stock valued at $11,933,500 over the last 90 days. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

