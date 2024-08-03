Tectonic Financial, Inc. (TECTP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.3144 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Tectonic Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
Tectonic Financial Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ TECTP opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. Tectonic Financial has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.68.
About Tectonic Financial
