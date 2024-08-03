Teekay (NYSE:TK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Teekay had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $326.14 million for the quarter.

Teekay Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE TK traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,667. Teekay has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $699.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Teekay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 117.04%. Teekay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.