Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Stock Down 7.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

NYSE:TDOC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.95. 9,417,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,253,599. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.93. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,388 shares of company stock valued at $178,225. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,636,000 after acquiring an additional 767,999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 104,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 604,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 80,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.