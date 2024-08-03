Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,598 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.42% of Teradyne worth $72,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $427,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,226,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,255 shares of company stock worth $854,538. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER traded down $4.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,522,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.89.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.