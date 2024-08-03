TerraClassicUSD Price Hits $0.0166 (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $92.53 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00038771 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00013350 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000096 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,301,514 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,231,501 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.