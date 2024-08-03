TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0154

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 22% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $85.92 million and $7.02 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00037324 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012871 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008344 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,298,453 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,227,691 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

