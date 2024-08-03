Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TBNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Territorial Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TBNK

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

TBNK opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $81.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Territorial Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 million.

Territorial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.