Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 376.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 4.0 %

Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $7.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.13. The company had a trading volume of 819,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,938. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $177.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.56.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wayne L. Jones 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne L. Jones 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXRH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.